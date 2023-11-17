Escaro Royale launches AirFlexLite collection

Escaro Royale, the premium men’s footwear brand, has introduced its latest masterpiece: the AirFlexLite collection, a perfect fusion of formal elegance and sneaker-like comfort. This collection is tailored to meet the demands of modern men who crave lightweight, comfortable, and stylish footwear that effortlessly transitions from dawn to dusk.

Designed in Italy and proudly made in India, the AirFlexLite collection boasts an impressive lineup of shoes, each weighing less than 300 grams! These shoes feature memory foam insoles that vanquish the

discomfort and foot pain often associated with formal footwear.

Ambud Sharma, global CEO, Escaro Royale, tells us that it is a monumental milestone for the brand. He attributes this achievement to an intensive collaboration with young urban professionals, understanding their specific footwear needs for their fast-paced lives. “A shoe weighing less than 300 grams is all thanks to a specially engineered composite sole that provides an exquisite user experience. This shoe harmoniously combines the qualities of formal wear, sneakers, and casual footwear, embodying adaptability and comfort for the modern lifestyle,” he says.

They are crafted from high-quality brushed leather, demanding minimal daily maintenance. For style and durability the brand has used European handcrafting techniques and a special epoxy finish.

Sustainability is at the heart of Escaro Royale, evident in this collection designed with the environment in mind. These lightweight shoes incorporate 30 per cent recycled materials, reducing shipping costs and minimising carbon footprint. The use of sustainable, non-toxic vegetable paints underscores the brand’s commitment to a greener planet. And to complete the circle, all orders are shipped in 100 per cent recycled packaging.

Price starts at Rs 9,999.

Available online.

