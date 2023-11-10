Top things to do in Chennai over the weekend (November 10-16, 2023)

Slay the beat

November 10 | Meenambakkam

Aerohub Mall, Chennai will be hosting the Young Music Talents, an event that is a part of its Diwali celebrations, from Friday. At the three-day event, music lovers in and around Chennai will be able to witness performances by prominent music talents and indulge in exciting and fun-filled evenings.

Entry free. 6 pm onwards. On till November 12.

Also read:

Chuckle away

November 11 | Nungambakkam

A night full of laughter is guaranteed at The Late Night Comedy Show! where comedians will perform for an hour and 30 minutes, delivering jokes that are so relatable that you might think they have been eavesdropping on you for a long time. This is bound to be a night that one won't forget!

INR 150 onwards. 10 pm. At G Sector Lasertag.

Rhythm of life

November 15 | Alwarpet

While the Tamil month of Margazhi has not begun yet, music shows for classical music fans and aficionados are happening a dime a dozen in the city. In that respect, an evening of Hindustani classical music featuring Khayal Thumris Bhajans and Abhangs is set to take place at Medai - The Stage. It will be for 90 minutes and will feature classical vocal music in Hindi.

INR 300. 7 pm.

France on a plate

November 10 | Alwarpet

Whether you are a connoisseur of French cuisine or trying it for the first time, the chefs at On The Rocks have, for the L’art De La Cuisine food festival, curated a range of dishes that will take you to France and back. Dishes such as French Onion Soup, Lobster Bisque, Ratatouille Gougeres, Zucchini and Walnut Croquettes, Quiche Lorraine, Ham and Cheddar Croquettes, Brocoli La Wellington, Poulet Coq Au Vin, Fish A La Meuniere and Raffaello, among others are on offer.

À la carte. Dinner. On till November 12. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park

Bond over brunch

November 12 | Manapakkam

Waterside os hosting One Brunch, a special brunch celebration on Diwali. The chefs have curated a menu with a wide array of dishes to tantalise your taste buds and some of them are Malai Paneer Tikka, Honey Glazed Fruit Basket, Nawabhi Tangedi Kebab, Chicken Shashlik, Saiva Soya Chop, Era Kallu Pirrattal, Gosht Dum Briyani, Nargis Kofta Curry, Italian Lamb Shank with i, Vellai Appam with Attu Kal Paya, Katafi Baklava Roll, Triple Chocolate Mousse, and more. There will be unlimited soft beverages and domestic draught beer on offer too.

INR 2,500. 12 pm onwards. At Feathers, The Radha Hotel

Down melodious memory lane

November 17 | T Nagar

Abbas Cultural presents Naanum Kamalum a musical event celebrating the songs of actor Kamal Haasan sung by the legendary S P Balasubrahmanyam (SPB). The thirteenth edition of the event will see SPB Charan sing superhit songs of SPB-Kamal combo. Music lovers, get ready to listen to some soul-stirring songs.

INR 500 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Vani Mahal

Once upon a time

November 10 | PVR

Easily the biggest flick to hit cinemas this week is Jigarthanda Double X directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Starring Raghava Lawrence, S J Suryah and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles and set in 1975 in Tamil Nadu, it is a period film, where a filmmaker and a dangerous gangster collaborate to make a Western movie. Music is by Santhosh Narayanan. In theatres.

Why so serious?

November 12 | Anna Nagar

Madras Comedy Circuit and Blind Chemistry are organising the Madras Comedy Show, a stand-up comedy show where Chennai’s finest comedians perform their proven material.

INR 150. 4 pm and 5.30 pm. At Blind Chemistry.