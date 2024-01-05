Where to eat & what to eat in Chennai: January 5-11

Royal feast

January 6 | Guindy

Witness the marriage of innovative culinary techniques and fine flavours at Avartana with the new 13-course lunch menu that will be launched on Saturday (January 6). Named Kimaya, the menu will contain dishes like Potato Cracker, Drumstick Dumpling, Uthukuli Morel, Colocasia Rice, Steamed Sea Bass, Char-grilled Pork Belly, Lamb Rice, Fennel Panacotta and more. A seven-course menu will be offered for dinner.

INR 4,661, all inclusive, per person. INR 5,411, all inclusive, per person, with select beverages. On till January 27. Lunch and dinner. At ITC Grand Chola.

Sunday magic

January 7 | Nandanam

Enjoy a memorable meal with your family on Sunday at the Food Exchange restaurant and celebrate togetherness. Named The Sunday Family Brunch, the meal will feature the most exotic spread, while guests will also have access to live cooking stations, delicacies, and a dessert room. Also, enjoy special access to the pool.

Prices: INR 1,999++ (non-alcoholic), INR 2,999++ (alcoholic). At Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road.

Now in town!

January 5 | Nungambakkam

A new café has opened its doors in town. The iconic Hard Rock Cafe is now in the centre of the city and offers authentic American cuisine in addition to music, entertainment, and memorabilia. Some of the famous dishes of the café, like the Messi Burger and Messi Chicken Sandwich served with seasoned fries, are on offer, while cocktails will also be served.

INR 399 onwards. 12 pm to 11.30 pm. At Pharos Hotel.

Flavours of the ocean

January 5 | Manapakkam

Prepare your taste buds for an oceanic extravaganza as the chefs at Skyloft have curated a special menu for the month-long Seafood Festival. Each dish will highlight the natural flavours of the ocean, and there will be a delectable array of the finest catches like Bhetki, Catla, Crab, Pomfret, Red Snapper, Vanjaram, and Tiger Prawns, along with a myriad of choices for the sides.

INR 1,050++ onwards. On till January 31. Dinner only. At Feathers, A Radha Hotel.

Wanna take a break?

January 7 | Mahabalipuram

Taking a trip to the famous Mahabalipuram or passing through the old port city on Sunday? Petals is offering a Pitstop Lunch that has been specially curated by highly talented chefs. The menu is said to be ideal for travellers.

INR 1,599++. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Sundays only. At Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center.