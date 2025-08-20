This New Delhi Jazz club is set to host 90s retro night ft. Prajakta Shukre

There’s an evening of musical nostalgia in store as The Piano Man welcomes Prajakta Shukre, the iconic voice of contemporary Indian music. Best known for her transition from being an Indian Idol Season 1 finalist to a talented playback singer and composer, Prajakta guarantees a memorable concert honoring the rich musical heritage of Bollywood.
The concert, touted as, ‘A soulful journey through Bollywood retro and 90s pop,’ encourages listeners to enjoy a memorable fusion of old classic tunes and dynamic modern hits. Prajakta’s professional journey smoothly connects the yesteryear’s golden era with today’s contemporary beat.
She has performed songs from classic movies like Tees Maar Khan, Jaan-E-Mann and Shaadi No. 1 and contemporary blockbuster hits like Vedaa, Thalaivii and Manikarnika. Audiences can expect to hear her classic numbers such as Teri Ankhon Mein that have enchanted generations.
Born out of Indian classical and folk music traditions, Prajakta’s performance is a stunning mosaic of sound. Every concert is a lesson in fusing old-school charm 90s pop and the emotional range of Indian playback singing. This is not a concert; it’s a soulful odyssey where every note is a memory and every song a celebration of India’s enduring artistry. Get ready for an electric night that will be a musical treat for all ages.