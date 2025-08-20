This New Delhi Jazz club is set to host 90s retro night ft. Prajakta Shukre

She has performed songs from classic movies like Tees Maar Khan, Jaan-E-Mann and Shaadi No. 1 and contemporary blockbuster hits like Vedaa, Thalaivii and Manikarnika. Audiences can expect to hear her classic numbers such as Teri Ankhon Mein that have enchanted generations.

Born out of Indian classical and folk music traditions, Prajakta’s performance is a stunning mosaic of sound. Every concert is a lesson in fusing old-school charm 90s pop and the emotional range of Indian playback singing. This is not a concert; it’s a soulful odyssey where every note is a memory and every song a celebration of India’s enduring artistry. Get ready for an electric night that will be a musical treat for all ages.