What’s Under My Skin by Khushi Khandelwal explores anxiety through art

Artist Khushi Khandelwal who is currently exhibiting her artworks in New Delhi delves in human moods and emotions, that which is hidden beyond the face value. Her artworks are currently on display at the All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS) in New Delhi, in the exhibition titled, What’s Under My Skin?
If you are planning what to do this weekend in the National Capital, then one of the suggestions is to go around looking at her artworks. Aptly named, What’s Under My Skin, which goes with the themes she has explored through her works, the exhibition is on till July 24, 2025. While one behaves in the utmost polite and humble way possible on the surface, there is a lot going on in the mind and beneath the skin. These may be emotions, anxiety, changes in the human body and much more including the psychological struggle which often remains invisible to the naked eye and results in making the individual being misunderstood.
On the occasion of this exhibition which also doubles up as her first solo show, Khushi mentions, “This is my first solo show, and it's a completely new and thrilling opportunity for me. The theme came from thinking about emotions like anxiety and how they grow inside us, almost like parasites. They take root deep within, but no one sees them unless something is torn open. This exhibition is me cutting open that surface, letting people see what’s really happening underneath.”
Khandelwal, who has a degree in Fine Arts from Singapore is often seen working with mediums like mixed media as she goes on exploring themes like memory, personal history and materialistic pursuits. What’s Under My Skin is a siginificant exhibition in the career of this young artist as it lets her speak her mind and spiral the viewers through the stories she wants to tell through her artworks. For the first time, its her solo voice and not an over-arching theme which guides the narrative.
This has led Khushi to start the narrative of anxiety, which works like a parasite inside the body and starts creating a hollow, first in the mind, then through outward behavioral changes and then it starts affecting the internal organs. Using pencils, pens, pants, markers and more, she tries to discover and uncover that what lies beneath the skin.
What: What’s Under My Skin?
Where: AIFACS Gallery, New Delhi
When: till July 24, 2025
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm
