What’s Under My Skin by Khushi Khandelwal explores anxiety through art

If you are planning what to do this weekend in the National Capital, then one of the suggestions is to go around looking at her artworks. Aptly named, What’s Under My Skin, which goes with the themes she has explored through her works, the exhibition is on till July 24, 2025. While one behaves in the utmost polite and humble way possible on the surface, there is a lot going on in the mind and beneath the skin. These may be emotions, anxiety, changes in the human body and much more including the psychological struggle which often remains invisible to the naked eye and results in making the individual being misunderstood.

On the occasion of this exhibition which also doubles up as her first solo show, Khushi mentions, “This is my first solo show, and it's a completely new and thrilling opportunity for me. The theme came from thinking about emotions like anxiety and how they grow inside us, almost like parasites. They take root deep within, but no one sees them unless something is torn open. This exhibition is me cutting open that surface, letting people see what’s really happening underneath.”