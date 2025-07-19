Meghalayan Film Festival to be held in New Delhi today

Cinema lovers in New Delhi can head over to this unique Meghalayan Film Festival which will be held today evening where three short films will be showcased. Organised by Meghalayan Age – The Store and Hello Meghalaya, the Meghalayan Age Film Festival focuses on the cinematic talents emerging from the State. Each film reflects on a distinct voice, and spotlights three varieties of storytelling – documentary, drama and cinema inspired from folk. One can catch Portrait of a Willow Woman by Supriya Prasad Rauniar, U Nongiathong by Ridashisha Kurbah and Ka Pateng by Sankirang L Khongwir.
This film festival brings to the forefront talented directors and their works from Meghalaya which are otherwise difficult to access across other parts of India. While there is immense talent in the State, accessibility sometimes becomes an issue in its visibility. With the chance to catch three award-winning curations, it is an event which should not be missed.
Coming to the films themselves, they are simple, emotional and strike an immediate chord with the viewers from the moment it begins. Ka Pateng, is a journey of three siblings returning to their home on their mother’s demise, and through the days of last rites and rituals they connect, heal, communicate to sort out anger and frustrations hidden in them for years. A story of reconciliation and dialogue, the award winning Ka Pateng only takes us closer to our families.
Supriya Prasad Rauniar on the other hand goes on a journey to find Deeptimoni Hajong through her film Portrait of a Willow Woman. While the fact that Meghalaya is deeply rooted in its history and traditions is well known, Hajong’s journey is a manifestation of just that. From keeping alive the ancestral healing practices to reiterating memories and traditions passed on from generations, it brings the viewers one step closer with the Meghalayan culture.
An adaptation of Guy de Mauppasant’s The Artist, U Nongiathong by Ridashisha Kurbah is a story of personal vendetta gone wrong. What happens when a knife thrower husband who uses his wife as the target girl becomes fed up of her taunt and aims for a target more than the bull’s eye?
Three interesting stories which make the audience connect not only to the narrative but the origins itself, this Meghalayan Film Festival is one that shouldn’t be missed out on.
What: Meghalayan Age Film Festival
Where: Meghalayan Age – The Store, New Delhi
When: July 19, 2025
Timings 5 pm – 8 pm
