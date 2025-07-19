Meghalayan Film Festival to be held in New Delhi today

This film festival brings to the forefront talented directors and their works from Meghalaya which are otherwise difficult to access across other parts of India. While there is immense talent in the State, accessibility sometimes becomes an issue in its visibility. With the chance to catch three award-winning curations, it is an event which should not be missed.

Coming to the films themselves, they are simple, emotional and strike an immediate chord with the viewers from the moment it begins. Ka Pateng, is a journey of three siblings returning to their home on their mother’s demise, and through the days of last rites and rituals they connect, heal, communicate to sort out anger and frustrations hidden in them for years. A story of reconciliation and dialogue, the award winning Ka Pateng only takes us closer to our families.