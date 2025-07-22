Check out this all-woman art show Objects May Appear Softer, in New Delhi from July 24

An art exhibition curated by a woman with artworks made by women, the Objects May Appear Softer is an art exhibition which should not be missed. What is interesting is the powerful basis of the exhibition which gives a platform for women artists making it clear that being a women artist is not an exception but a talent-filled norm.

Curator Sanya Malik expresses that the show brings together 21 artists whose practice spans generations, topographies and mediums in terms of painting, sculpture and usage of mixed media. The artworks highlight how these practices are empowering the modern and contemporary art scene. Each artist through their work tries to break the conventional gaze over narratives by taking inspirations from icons like Frida Kahlo or Amrita Sher-Gil. From miniature works to light-based sculptures or abstract works, one can witness them all.