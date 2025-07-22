Delhi

Check out this all-woman art show Objects May Appear Softer, in New Delhi from July 24

A collection of 21 contemporary women artists, the exhibition is curated by Sanya Malik
Objects May Appear Softer will kick off on July 24, 2025
Manisha Parekh's artworks will be on display at Objects May Appear SofterBy Manisha Parekh
Art lovers in New Delhi need to head out to the exhibition Objects May appear Softer, which is an all-woman artists ensemble. Featuring names like Manisha Parekh, Sujata Bajaj, Hema Upadhyay and others, it is curated by Sanya Malik, curator and founder of Black Cube Gallery.

What makes the all woman show – Objects May Appear Softer a powerful eulogy on regularising the role of women in art?

An art exhibition curated by a woman with artworks made by women, the Objects May Appear Softer is an art exhibition which should not be missed. What is interesting is the powerful basis of the exhibition which gives a platform for women artists making it clear that being a women artist is not an exception but a talent-filled norm.

Curator Sanya Malik expresses that the show brings together 21 artists whose practice spans generations, topographies and mediums in terms of painting, sculpture and usage of mixed media. The artworks highlight how these practices are empowering the modern and contemporary art scene. Each artist through their work tries to break the conventional gaze over narratives by taking inspirations from icons like Frida Kahlo or Amrita Sher-Gil. From miniature works to light-based sculptures or abstract works, one can witness them all.

Objects May Appear Softer will go on till September 4
The Eternal garden will be on display at Objects May Appear SofterBy Meena Sansanwal

Talking about the name itself, Objects May Appear Softer, is a take on the women instincts of spotting the convention and the unconvention through varied perceptions. It is also a take on the word and meaning of soft which is usually misunderstood as being fragile. But softness need not mean fragility but rather a delicate way of handling situations which only comes from rationale, wit, practicality and sense of understanding that a woman possess. And for those who think that the title seems too familiar to the statement on the rear view mirrors on the car, there may be slight inspiration!

Participating artists include Pooja Acharya, Manisha Agarwal, Aparna Bidasaria, Poonam Bhatnagar, Pragya Bhargava, Sujata Bajaj, Chaitali Chanda, Kanchan Chander, Susmita Chowbey, Siri Devi Khandavilli, Hansika Mangwani, Shifali Mehra, Nehmat Mongia, Manisha Parekh, Madhvi Parekh, Tarini Sethi, Meena Sansanwal, Sahaya Sharma, Yashika Sugandh, Nilofer Suleman, Hema Upadhyay

Light and Shadow: Witness Nemai Ghosh's magic behind the lens, capturing what went into making a Satyajit Ray film

What: Objects May Appear Softer

Where: Black Cube Gallery, New Delhi

When: July 24- September 4, 2025

Timings: noon – 6 pm (Tuesday – Saturday)

