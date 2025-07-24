Women of Ramayana cast speak up

A way of seeing

“In Ramayana, women are often portrayed as passive and dutiful,” Gupta tells TMS. “But in truth, they were strong, and thoughtful. Our aim was to show that side and make the audience reflect over those discrete portrayals.”According to the playwright, the narrative–with a mix of Hindi and English dialogues–incorporates dramatic monologues, and a “mosaic of poetry” that throws light on the emotional journey of each character.

In one of the scenes that Gupta admires much, Sita has been shown apologising to Urmila for leaving her behind during exile.

She remarks, “One of my favourite scenes is when Sita, Urmila, Sunaina and Gargi are discussing their life choices. Sita is feeling guilty about leaving Urmila behind (during exile) alone. And she is amazed at how Urmila has come out of her loneliness and grown into a content woman.”

Gupta started writing the play back in 2019 when she came across Gautham’s theatre group, Junoon - Khud Se Khud Tak.