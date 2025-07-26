Rainy day Ramen fix: OKO's festival brings the best of Asia's flavors to one table

Chef Sharma, who has 18 years of experience cooking Asian cuisines across India and West Asia, says he wanted the ramen menu to reflect both authenticity and cater to a local palate. “We’ve tried to stay authentic to the ramen, without losing the soul of the dish,” he says.

We start with the chef-recommended Chicken Gyoza Ramen, which lands with a mildly tempered chicken broth that isn’t overly salty or oily. The gyoza — plump, grilled dumplings — float with shimeji mushrooms, purple cabbage, broccoli, and a soft-boiled egg. The thin-cut noodles are springy in the warm flavour of the broth. “This is an Osaka-style ramen. The city is famous for its cold winter; people enjoy hot bowls of ramen then,” says Sharma.