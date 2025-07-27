The Personal is Mythical explores personal experiences in the larger mythological context

When it comes to Pardhan Gond, one cannot leave out the name of Bhajju Shyam. He creates paintings that carry ancestral knowledge and oral retellings. One look at his work and one can figure out his style of creativity includes nature, animal imageries, vibrant colours and more. From his canvas one can understand how culture is dynamic and revolving, but most importantly, intimate.

Self –taught artist Neha Sahai creates surreal imageries with a dominance of the fish-face in most of her paintings. Her mediums like water-colour, ink, oil and gouache helps her to celebrate feminine energy through her works. What is intriguing about her series of display is the rejection of idealisation. She prefers to depict feminine forms in its rustic capacity which is grounded in love, nature, poetry, art and through these, show their might and power.