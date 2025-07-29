Rahul Inamdar’s ongoing solo in New Delhi challenges the notions of forms through light

Before trying to understand the crux of the art exhibition The Weight of Light, one needs to spotlight on the unique artistic style that Inamdar has created for himself. At once, his works question traditional understanding of form and control.

One look at his artworks and one can understand that they scream of being in the present than in the conventional. Each of the works has a message for the viewer but not in its standardised shape for form. Strokes glide, blot, echo, spread and do more on the silk to bring out the harmony between space, light and self.

In Rahul Inamdar’s comments, “I see my role as a perceiver. Perception—the act of sensing and feeling—is half my work. This facet only emerged over time, shaped by constant churning and creation. The other half is execution, where perception must manifest in form.”

Elaborating on the mediums that he uses, he states, “When I began painting 12 years ago, I loved the texture of canvas, but it soon distracted from my intent. Silk offered clarity—its stillness lets emotion come through.” And lastly, he adds, “I try not to paint, but arrange. I want the work to be free of me, to evoke wind, scent, sound—something felt but not held. Through this process, I aim to perceive ‘The Weight of Light.”