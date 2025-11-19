Giddha on the dancefloor with Tech Panda and Kenzani's Jija

New folk frontiers

When they began, electronica wasn’t widely accepted. They recall sending music to radio stations only to frequently receive negative feedback due to the genre’s lack of popularity. “But in 10 years, this sound has really taken a hold in the music market. It blends

Western and Eastern sounds, giving it a feel people didn’t really experience earlier,” the duo say. Having toured across Australia, Spain, Germany and Dubai this year has cemented their confidence in the universality of their sound. “When people live away from India, they crave this music even more,” they say.

With constant releases, a string of international dates, and ‘Jija’ marking their ninth single of the year, following ‘Ek Tara’, ‘Tijori’, ‘Snake Charmer’, and ‘Khoyo Again’ — the duo remain energised. “We’ve always seen making music as something therapeutic, that helps us release stress, not something we have to do,” they say.

But their future looks equally ambitious. Tech Panda x Kenzani are working on multiple singles and albums featuring live instrumentalists, and a long-term plan to release music from their bank of nearly 200 tracks, alongside a potential US and Mexico tour on the horizon.

Tech Panda x Kenzani are set to perform at the One Night in Toki-O festival at One Horizon Center in Gurugram on November 28

This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith