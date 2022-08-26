Hola Hyderabad: T’town on a roll!

Missed me and all that’s happening in Hyderabad? Now that I'm back, let’s get the party started! First up, we saw the relaunch of Aish, which was a gala affair. An evening at the luxury restaurant called for a grand seven-course authentic Hyderabadi meal, interesting cocktails, live music, and poetry recital (by celebrated theatre artistes Mohd Ali Baig and Noor Baig). The guests were dressed to the nines and what caught everyone’s attention besides the lipsmacking food was the place’s ambience — opulent chandeliers and fresh roses. The evening was rather memorable.

Next up, was the jazzy celebration of Bharat Thakur’s birthday. Yes, all the who’s who of the Tollywood industry were present. Bharat, who is a renowned artiste was seen in high spirits as his wife, the elegant actress, Bhumika Chawla, also joined him. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Tiger Nageshwar Rao Vamsee, Radha Krishna Kumar, and Anuradha were spotted.

Us Nawabis never leave a chance to celebrate and this time, it was for Elitee Design Solutions. The brand recently launched its retail store in the city and I assure you that it indeed is the one-stopshop for elegant chandeliers and artifacts. The launch was attended by the creme de la creme of the city and Rishab Kothari launched it. Amongst the guests were Gulnar Virk, Priya Rajeev, Aarti Badruka, Ratna Rao Shekhar, Namarata, and others.

That’s it for this time folks! Hope to catch you on the other side with some more exciting events. Ciao till then!

