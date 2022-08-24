Someday I want to work with directors like Rajamouli and Kammula:  Aneesha Dama

Remember the girl who made heads turn in Tollywood movies Maharshi, Oh Baby, Geeta Govindam and the most recently released Pellikuturu Party? Yes, the young actor Aneesha Dama who is cherishing the success of her last movie and gearing up for her next dark comedy with Mythri Movie Makers and aha, opens up about her upcoming projects, journey and other hobbies.

“I will start shooting for my role in the dark comedy movie directed by Abhinav Danda and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and aha soon. The character is different from what I have done before, as I have a Telangana dialect,” shares Aneesha.

Interestingly, Aneesha is an architect by profession and her foray into acting started out of curiosity in her college days. “It was completely out of curiosity that I joined theatre in college. I loved the experience as a whole. So, while I was still in my second and third year, I enrolled myself into theatre workshops conducted by Samahaara Theatre group. Acting was not my priority initially as my parents are doctors. My favourite part of movies are the workshops where the entire process is done - look, character development etc.,” she says.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Geeta Govindam was her debut movie where she got the role of Neelu by giving the necessary look tests. “I was still studying in college when I got this role. Balancing both studies and work was challenging. I took up smaller roles in movies so that I can wrap up shoots sooner and concentrate on studies,” she says. Aneesha’s creative pursuits don’t end with movies.

She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and a painter. “I learned Bharatanatyam as a kid and I love painting mainly landscapes. Not to forget my passion for travelling. I often joke with my friends that I earn money only to travel,” says Aneesha. Even though she is playing a role of a 15-year-old in a web series for Disney+ Hotstar, in her next cinematic outing, she is looking for out-of-the-box scripts. “Someday I want to work with directors like SS Rajamouli and Sekhar Kammula,” concludes Aneesha.