When Andrew Garfield starved himself and gave up sex to prepare for his role in ‘Silence’

Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield recently said that as part of his method acting for the 2016 film Silence, he went through ‘trippy’ experiences as he gave up sex and starved himself for the part. To prepare for his role as a 17th-century Jesuit priest in the 2016 missionary film by Martin Scorsese, Andrew told media sources that he went celibate and lived without food. The film also featured actors Liam Neeson and Adam Driver.

“I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals, I was celibate for six months and I was fasting a lot. It was very cool, man. I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time (sic),” Andrew was quoted as saying.

Reports added that Andrew also spent a year studying in preparation for the film under Jesuit writer Father James Martin, who helped him research Catholicism. The actor also shared other difficulties he went through for the film, which led to a 2017 Best Actor Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Sebastiao Rodrigues in the movie. He also spoke to sources about the art of method acting.

“There have been a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is, I think. People are still acting in that way, and it's not about being an a****** to everyone on set. It's actually just about living truthfully under imagined circumstances and being really nice to the crew simultaneously and being a normal human being and being able to drop it when you need to and staying in it when you want to stay in it (sic),” said Andrew.

According to reports, the actor recently hinted that the technique may have taken its toll, saying he is taking a break from Hollywood to be “ordinary for a while.” He told media sources, “I'm going to rest for a little bit (sic).”

Andrew was last seen in the 2021 Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which he shared screen space with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. He was also seen in the 2022 crime drama TV series Under the Banner of Heaven, which was based on a non-fiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer.