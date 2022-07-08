Buffalo Wild Wings in Hyderabad is bringing back its karaoke evenings
In sync
Suchitra Behara Published : 08th July 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 08th July 2022 12:00 AM
Known to host the best karaoke parties in the city, Buffalo Wild Wings is bringing back its sing-along nights. You can choose to sing from songs in the languages, English, Hindi, and Telugu. The event promises a night of fun and food. Entry free. At Buffalo Wild Wings, Jubilee Hills.
What: Karaoke night
When: July 8
Contact: 7510123456