Home Events Hyderabad

Art enthusiasts in Hyderabad, head out to this acrylic painting class

Paint the town red

author_img Suchitra Behara Published :  24th June 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  24th June 2022 12:00 AM
Paint_the_town_red

For representation purpose

Pranathee, a well-known artist and painter from the city is hosting an acrylic painting workshop. In the beginner-friendly class, the artist will teach you how to mix colours and create simple designs using brushes. Rs 1,000 upwards. At Aaromale, Film Nagar.

What: Acrylic Painting Workshop

When: June 25 

Contact: 7207478042

TAGS
painting art acrylic workshop

Comments