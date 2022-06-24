Art enthusiasts in Hyderabad, head out to this acrylic painting class
Paint the town red
Suchitra Behara Published : 24th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 24th June 2022 12:00 AM
Pranathee, a well-known artist and painter from the city is hosting an acrylic painting workshop. In the beginner-friendly class, the artist will teach you how to mix colours and create simple designs using brushes. Rs 1,000 upwards. At Aaromale, Film Nagar.
What: Acrylic Painting Workshop
When: June 25
Contact: 7207478042