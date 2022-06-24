Hyderabad's Phoenix Arena is organising a pottery-making workshop
Seize the clay
Suchitra Behara Published : 24th June 2022 12:00 AM
Are you interested in learning a new hobby? Then, check out this pottery-making workshop. In the session, you can learn how to use the potter’s wheel and the basics of pottery making using clay. You can take the pot that you made too. Rs 350 upwards. At Phoenix Arena.
What: Pottery-Making Class
When: June 26
Contact: 7893656789