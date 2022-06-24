Home Events Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Phoenix Arena is organising a pottery-making workshop

Seize the clay

Are you interested in learning a new hobby? Then, check out this pottery-making workshop. In the session, you can learn how to use the potter’s wheel and the basics of pottery making using clay. You can take the pot that you made too. Rs 350 upwards. At Phoenix Arena.  

What: Pottery-Making Class

When: June 26

Contact: 7893656789

