Weekend is here and if you have not made your plans yet, then worry not, as we have got your back. From a musical evening to an indulgent Italian meal, here is what Hyderabadis can look out for this weekend.

Sing along

February 26 | Gachibowli

Prism Club And Kitchen is hosting a full week of musical evenings. And the wellknown Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu will perform live at the event titled It’s A Bollywood Thing. He will be playing his famous tunes, Soch and Naah. Spend the night with Harrdy’s music while sipping on Prism’s artisanal drinks.

On February 26. At Prism Club And Kitchen, Gachibowli. Rs. 499 upwards. Details: 8068974100.

An Italian escape

February 27 | Madhapur

Food lovers who are looking to indulge in the goodness of an Italian meal, need not look further than ITC Kohenur’s specialty restaurant — Ottimo. Opening their doors for the first time after the lockdown, the restaurant has launched Gourmet Bubble, which allows the guests to dine in and experience delicacies like Salmon Mascarpone Tortelli and Gnocchi Sorrentina.

At Ottimo, ITC Kohenur. Price for two: Rs. 7500 ++. Details: 9121231753

Ottimo, ITC Kohenur

Dance therapy

February 26 | Online

Attakalari Connect brings dancers in the city a new opportunity to learn and better themselves in various forms of the art. From styles like bharatanatyam to hip-hop, they offer online classes for beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

From February 26. Rs. 200 upwards. Details: Online.