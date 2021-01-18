New Delhi-based label Juanita helmed by designer Shubhda Priyam - known for its minimal couture - is coming to an exhibition in Hyderabad to be held in February. The three-day showcase called Kaushlayam will start on February 11 and be hosted by Crafts Council Of Telangana.

Dainty salwars





Shubhda will be bringing the new collection called Turikai. It means retouching yesterday’s canvas with today’s paintbrush, informs the designer. Her repertoire will include an array of formal ensembles crafted from luxurious indigenous fabric with a subtle dose of hand embroidery which spells timeless chic. “I have used fabrics handcrafted from our master weavers,” says the designer who has been working with artisans from Bihar.

Subtle sheen

We like the easy-to-carry salwars with dressy dupattas, in royal yellow, pink grey and black with a hint of metallic sheen.

Rich colours

Expect to shop for regal saris, fitting for weddings as well. The fabric she has used include tissue silk, tissue chanderi, mul and chanderi silk with a mix of Benarsi. You can also spot boota motifs on the outfits.



Rs 4,800 onwards.