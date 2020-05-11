New Delhi- based slow fashion label, Juanita, by Shubhda Priyam has launched their Summer Edit 2020. Influenced by the tenets of minimalism and sustainability, the ensembles from this collection stand out because of their clean lines, single-layered fabrics, and monochromatic colour tones. The fact that it is crafted from weaves like handloom chanderi and Benarasi zari tissue make it light, fuss-free with just a hint of glamour, quite apt for the summers. We like the flowy kurtas with V-necks and elegant dupattas paired with it.

Flowy cuts apt for the summer



“We wanted to stick to the basics of Indian contemporary dresses and add a dash of Western flair in the form of cuts, with wide variations in sleeves and necklines,” says Shubda. She adds that these evening dresses, which can also work as cocktail outfits, are accentuated with Indian embroidery.

Striking design!

Talking about craftsmanship, she asserts that she has been working with karigars from remote Bihar. “Their daily life is nothing but a struggle let alone these unprecedented times of Covid-19,” shares the designer. “That apart, a certain portion of the sales also go towards Akhand Jyothi foundation, that work towards eliminating blindness among the underprivileged in need of treatment,” she says.