If you want to indulge your sweet tooth and you like trying out traditional desserts rustled up from

recipes passed down through generations, then the one-day pop-up sale hosted by Khassa By Shahnoor Jahan might be right up your alley! It will be held this Sunday from 5 PM onwards.

ALSO READ: KHASSA by Shahnoor Jehan offers a sneak-peek at authentic Hyderabadi dishes with recipes more than a century old



"Every dessert will be carefully prepared with specially curated ingredients. Each dessert is prepared in a rather arduous process," says home chef Shahnoor Jehan, who is the co-founder and helms the venture with daughter, Nimrah Mirza.

Qubani Ka Meetha

You can expect Zafrani Badam Kheer - a rich and creamy kheer with ample almonds and cashews. You can also opt for traditional Hyderabadi desserts like Badam Ka Kund and Qubani Ka Meetha.



Do look-out for the unique dessert variants like Noorani Seviyan, which is rather decadent and unique. The other desserts include Kaju Ke Lauz and Makhzyat Kheer - a traditional delicacy with dry fruits and milk.