Check out this classical musical event, Saawan Aayo in Hyderabad

24th June 2022
If you are fond of classical music then attend this event called, Saawan Aayo. You can catch musicians like Ojas Adhiya, Prattyush Banerjee, and Ruchira Panda who will perform a collection of monsoon ragas to welcome the rainy season. Rs 100 upwards. At Ravindra Bharati, Lakdikapul.

What: Saawan Aayo

When: June 26 

Contact: Online

