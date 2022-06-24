Check out this classical musical event, Saawan Aayo in Hyderabad
Soulful soirée
Published : 24th June 2022 12:00 AM
If you are fond of classical music then attend this event called, Saawan Aayo. You can catch musicians like Ojas Adhiya, Prattyush Banerjee, and Ruchira Panda who will perform a collection of monsoon ragas to welcome the rainy season. Rs 100 upwards. At Ravindra Bharati, Lakdikapul.
What: Saawan Aayo
When: June 26
Contact: Online