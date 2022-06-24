Go all out and shop at this Hyderabad's flea market called Adivaram Angadi
Retail therapy
Suchitra Behara Published : 24th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 24th June 2022 12:00 AM
Shopaholics, here’s your chance to shop all out! Adivaram Angadi is happening this weekend and you can pick from terracotta jewellery to Indo-fusion apparel. What else? They also have an array of food stalls serving piping hot desi bites. Rs 100 upwards. At TSIIC Park, Hitech City.
What: Adivaram Angadi
When: June 26
Contact: Online