Go all out and shop at this Hyderabad's flea market called Adivaram Angadi

author_img Suchitra Behara Published :  24th June 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  24th June 2022 12:00 AM
Shopaholics, here’s your chance to shop all out! Adivaram Angadi is happening this weekend and you can pick from terracotta jewellery to Indo-fusion apparel. What else? They also have an array of food stalls serving piping hot desi bites. Rs 100 upwards. At TSIIC Park, Hitech City.

What: Adivaram Angadi

When: June 26 

Contact: Online

