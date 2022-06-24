Go all out and shop at this Hyderabad's flea market called Adivaram Angadi

Shopaholics, here’s your chance to shop all out! Adivaram Angadi is happening this weekend and you can pick from terracotta jewellery to Indo-fusion apparel. What else? They also have an array of food stalls serving piping hot desi bites. Rs 100 upwards. At TSIIC Park, Hitech City.

What: Adivaram Angadi

When: June 26

Contact: Online