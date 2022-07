Singer Darshan Raval is back in the city. The 27-year-old, known for his Bollywood romantic and party tracks, will play some of his best songs. Expect tunes like Goriye, Tu Kheech Meri Photo, and Chogada. Rs 1,500 upwards. At Prism Club and Kitchen, Financial District

What: Darshal Raval concert

When: July 8

Contact: 9908803456