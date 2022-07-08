Hola Hyderabad: Art on a plate

Looks like the city is playing a host to several plays and shows! Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation’s ‘Alone’ written and performed by Noor Baig provided a memorable theatre evening at a packed ballroom in Radisson Blu Plaza. The story is about an actress named Asha who relives the journey of her foray into Bollywood, regional and international cinema, sitting in a chic drawing room of her luxurious house. The stunning set and imaginative lighting by virtuoso Mohammad Ali Baig enhanced Noor’s storytelling experience multifold. Though it was a Monday night, plenty of folks turned up to witness the play, which shows what a brilliant artiste, Baig is. The play was designed and directed by Padmasri Mohammad Ali Baig and was presented by Telangana Tourism, Continental Hospitals, and Radisson Blu Plaza.

Guru Reddy and Mohammad Ali Baig

Later in the week, Dakshin Vindhu, a new South Indian restaurant was launched with much pomp in the city. The restaurant, which is massive and spread across 8,000 sq ft, offers the best of South Indian coastal delicacies. At the launch party, we were delighted to find a huge spread of both vegetarian and nonvegetarian dishes from across the five Southern states. The event was attended by well-known politicians like Arikepudi Gandhi, Vivekanand, Ganta Srinivas Rao, and Jayesh Ranjan. Telangana IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan IAS, HRC chairman Justice Chandraiah, film producer Raja Darapuneni, and film actors Saikumar, Suhasini, and Chandini were spotted.

Esther, Raja and Suma

The week would not be complete without a little bit of comic relief! Mumbai-based comedian, Devesh Dixit, brought with him lots of humour, sarcasm and wit. He is popularly known for his YouTube videos Road Rage & Getting Married, Wiz Khalifa & Radio Ads, and Which college You From? For his show at Heart Cup Coffee, he made everyone chuckle with slightly political jokes. The crowd definitely had a fun night.

Devesh with a fan

That’s it for this time folks! Hope to catch you on the other side with some more exciting events. Ciao till then!

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha. (The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)