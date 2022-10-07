Hola Hyderabad: Chocolate, couture and all that!

This festive season calls for a lot of shopping and indulgence. And, so the launch of luxury store, Rah, comes at a perfect time. Expect couture, bridal designs, and exquisite jewellery occasion wear for men. The collection at Rah imbibes the richness of Indian heritage suffused with cutting-edge design making every garment a modern masterpiece! It is owned by sisters Pooja Reddy and Akhila Reddy, the launch event was attended by the shopaholics who seemed to be excited over the collection and interiors of the place.

Fonce chocolatier’s kitchen introduced Hyderabad to its very first experience of authentic Italian hot chocolate. The Gen X crowd of Hyderabad was going gaga about how it was different from other kinds as it is thicker, creamier, and generally much richer than the traditional American hot chocolate. Meenakshi Pamnani, Vasanthi, Ishna, and Divya are a few names among the other bloggers spotted at the event.

Multi designer stores are one of my favourite destinations to go shopping! Ask me why? it's because you get to find a different range of premium collections from top-notch designers right under one roof. Ncouture, a multi-designer store recently opened up its doors at Banjara Hills. It saw several known faces bringing their fashion A-game.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha. (The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)