Check out the play, Unjust Matters, based on Jhumpa Lahari's 'A Temporary Matter' in Hyderabad
Suchitra Behara Published : 09th September 2022 01:18 PM | Published : | 09th September 2022 01:18 PM
Adapted from the short story, A Temporary Matter, written by Jhumpa Lahari, director Varun Gyan Chandani will showcase his play Unjust Matters this Saturday. The play is a story about a couple that is on a quest to know each other through games and raises questions about love, relationships, and suffering. Rs 300 upwards. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events.
What: Unjust Matters
When: September 10
Where: Gachibowli
Details: 9700074079