Home Events Hyderabad

Check out the play, Unjust Matters, based on Jhumpa Lahari's 'A Temporary Matter' in Hyderabad

Curtain raiser

author_img Suchitra Behara Published :  09th September 2022 01:18 PM   |   Published :   |  09th September 2022 01:18 PM
Picture Credits: Instagram

Picture Credits: Instagram

Adapted from the short story, A Temporary Matter, written by Jhumpa Lahari, director Varun Gyan Chandani will showcase his play Unjust Matters this Saturday. The play is a story about a couple that is on a quest to know each other through games and raises questions about love, relationships, and suffering. Rs 300 upwards. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events.

What: Unjust Matters

When: September 10

Where: Gachibowli

Details: 9700074079

TAGS
Unjust Matters A Temporary Matter Jhumpa Lahari Hyderabad

Comments