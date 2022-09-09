Head out to the live concert of Jammers next week in Hyderabad
Regional tunes
Suchitra Behara Published : 09th September 2022 01:00 PM | Published : | 09th September 2022 01:00 PM
Midweek blues? Then head to this nightclub and catch Jammers live. The fivemember outfit is known for creating fusion music, where they blend Telugu melodies with rock. Expect tunes like Undiporaadhey, Oye Oye, Mustafa Mustafa, and Paataku Pranam. Rs 499 upwards. At Grease Monkey.
What: Jammers concert
When: September 25
Where: Jubilee Hills
Details: 8143016017