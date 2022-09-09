Home Events Hyderabad

Head out to the live concert of Jammers next week in Hyderabad

Regional tunes

09th September 2022
Midweek blues? Then head to this nightclub and catch Jammers live. The fivemember outfit is known for creating fusion music, where they blend Telugu melodies with rock. Expect tunes like Undiporaadhey, Oye Oye, Mustafa Mustafa, and Paataku Pranam. Rs 499 upwards. At Grease Monkey.

What: Jammers concert

When: September 25 

Where: Jubilee Hills

Details: 8143016017

