DJ Kim will perform at Repete Brewery & Kitchen in Hyderabad
Turn up the volume
Suchitra Behara Published : 09th September 2022 12:56 PM | Published : | 09th September 2022 12:56 PM
Kim Thomas, popularly known as DJ Kim, is one of the best the city’s got. The artiste who previously performed with names like Diljeeth Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan, Atif Aslam, and Shankar Mahadevan will play some of his best mix sets for the show Weekend Bounce. Rs 299 upwards. At Repete Brewery & Kitchen.
What: Weekend Bounce
When: September 10
Where: Jubilee Hills
Details: 9121011965