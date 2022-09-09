Home Events Hyderabad

DJ Kim will perform at Repete Brewery & Kitchen in Hyderabad

Turn up the volume

author_img Suchitra Behara Published :  09th September 2022 12:56 PM   |   Published :   |  09th September 2022 12:56 PM
Picture Credits: DJ Kim's website

Picture Credits: DJ Kim's website

Kim Thomas, popularly known as DJ Kim, is one of the best the city’s got. The artiste who previously performed with names like Diljeeth Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan, Atif Aslam, and Shankar Mahadevan will play some of his best mix sets for the show Weekend Bounce. Rs 299 upwards. At Repete Brewery & Kitchen.

What: Weekend Bounce

When: September 10 

Where: Jubilee Hills

Details: 9121011965  

TAGS
DJ Kim Kim Thomas Weekend Bounce Repete Brewery & Kitchen

Comments