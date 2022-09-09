DJ Kim will perform at Repete Brewery & Kitchen in Hyderabad

Kim Thomas, popularly known as DJ Kim, is one of the best the city’s got. The artiste who previously performed with names like Diljeeth Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan, Atif Aslam, and Shankar Mahadevan will play some of his best mix sets for the show Weekend Bounce. Rs 299 upwards. At Repete Brewery & Kitchen.

What: Weekend Bounce

When: September 10

Where: Jubilee Hills

Details: 9121011965