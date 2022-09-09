Home Events Hyderabad

Head out to this Rolling Creepers concert in Hyderabad

Published :  09th September 2022 12:51 PM
Rolling Creepers, a well-known seven-member outfit will keep you grooving this weekend with their eclectic music covers. The rock band is inspired by the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Dream Theater, and Ozzy Osbourne, and will play some of their all-time favourite rock and pop tracks. Rs 1,000 upwards. At Hard Rock Café.

