Bridal Asia makes its larger-than-life presence in Hyderabad with an incredible showcase of bridal couture

After a remarkable journey spanning 23 illustrious years in Mumbai and Delhi, Bridal Asia makes its first foray into the Nawabi city of Hyderabad. Bridal Asia has, over decades, managed to retain its formidable stature in the subcontinent. A synonym for the unmatched curated offerings —be it wedding couture, high jewellery or haute accessories all under one roof. Under the aegis of Divya Gurwara and her son Dhruv Gurwara, this epochal platform has created countless bridal memories. This festive season, Bridal Asia makes its larger-than-life presence in Hyderabad with an incredible showcase of the ultimate and finest in bridal couture, high jewellery and luxe accessories.

Sharing what took them so long to come to Hyderabad now with the show, Dhruv says, “We like to explore new cities and make Bridal Asia accessible to a wider audience. For the South, we decided to come with Bridal Asia — Symphony Of Jewels and grow gradually into a full and bigger show with more luxury brands. We’ve had many visitors from Hyderabad and South India who have especially travelled to Delhi and Mumbai, for the event. They were potential buyers and this was an inevitable step to become approachable to more possible clients.”

Further adding about the show, he says, “The show is about fine jewellery, couture and all things luxury for all kinds of special occasions. It’s a one-stop solution to buying luxury for your wedding. The curation of participants is from all over India and Hyderabad.”

Elaborating on what motivated them to start the Bridal Asia show 23 years ago, Divya says, “We just felt a beautiful wedding show with luxury brands was missing. I spent two years travelling to neighbouring countries and in India to put together a versatile mix of participants with high design aesthetics in clothes, jewellery and all that goes into a wedding! We came up with Bridal Asia’s first show in October 1999, it had participants from various parts of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.”

Over the years, just like everything in the fashion world has changed, bridal fashion has evolved too. “Brides 23 years back, would take decisions with family and would wear more reds and were traditional in their view and thoughts. Today’s millennial bride and groom are open to making their own decisions. The bride is open to exploring more colours, and styles and is very involved in her wedding. They are a part of the major wedding decisions along with the family,” Dhruv points out.

One of the brands showcasing their work will be the iconic PMJ Jewels. “This season, we will be showcasing some of our exclusive jewellery collections in diamonds, jadau, and precious stones such as rubies and emeralds. Each piece in this collection is unique and exquisite, and our precious stone collection is perfect for those who are looking for something special and one-of-a-kind. No matter what the style is, one will be sure to find the perfect piece in our new collections,” says Kushal Kumar Kankariya of PMJ Jewels.

Amaris by Prerna Rajpal is another brand at the glitzy Bridal Asia show. “You can expect polki and jadau jewellery with an eclectic pop of colour added by emeralds, rubies and sapphires just in time for the festive and wedding season. We are also bringing in items we are known for, to test the waters in the Hyderabad market, like red carpet jewellery, diamond interstoned with coloured gemstones, this is what Amaris excels at, and we are excited to see the response on them,” signs off Prerna Rajpal of Amaris.