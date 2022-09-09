Home Events Hyderabad

Check out Vanita Gupta's art exhibiton at Kalakiriti Gallery, Hyderabad

Art attack  

author_img Suchitra Behara Published :  09th September 2022 01:05 PM   |   Published :   |  09th September 2022 01:05 PM
Picture credits: Vanita's Instagram

Picture credits: Vanita's Instagram

Artist Vanita Gupta is hosting her first solo art exhibition called The Floating Cloud. The art show will feature her latest paintings, sculptures, installations, and videos that she worked on for nearly two years. Entry free. At Kalakiriti Gallery.

What: The Floating Cloud

When: September 10 

Where: Banjara Hills

Details: 9951740000

TAGS
Kalakiriti Gallery Vanita Gupta The Floating Cloud art

Comments