Check out Vanita Gupta's art exhibiton at Kalakiriti Gallery, Hyderabad

Art attack
Suchitra Behara Published : 09th September 2022 01:05 PM | Published : | 09th September 2022 01:05 PM
Artist Vanita Gupta is hosting her first solo art exhibition called The Floating Cloud. The art show will feature her latest paintings, sculptures, installations, and videos that she worked on for nearly two years. Entry free. At Kalakiriti Gallery.
What: The Floating Cloud
When: September 10
Where: Banjara Hills
Details: 9951740000