Art lovers, check this Mandala workshop at Simsum Arts in Hyderabad

Mad over mandala

author_img Suchitra Behara Published :  09th September 2022 01:10 PM   |   Published :   |  09th September 2022 01:10 PM
Picture Credits: Unsplash

Art lovers, head out to this fun Dot Mandala Workshop. In the class, you can learn the art of painting using pointillism techniques (creating artworks using coloured dots). You can also learn how to create these patterns on terracotta plates, coasters, pebbles, and wall hangings. Rs 1,500 upwards. At Simsum Arts.

What: Dot Mandala Workshop

When: September 11 

Where: Kondapur

Details: 8522829348

