Art lovers, check this Mandala workshop at Simsum Arts in Hyderabad
Suchitra Behara Published : 09th September 2022 01:10 PM | Published : | 09th September 2022 01:10 PM
Art lovers, head out to this fun Dot Mandala Workshop. In the class, you can learn the art of painting using pointillism techniques (creating artworks using coloured dots). You can also learn how to create these patterns on terracotta plates, coasters, pebbles, and wall hangings. Rs 1,500 upwards. At Simsum Arts.
What: Dot Mandala Workshop
When: September 11
Where: Kondapur
Details: 8522829348