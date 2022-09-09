Art lovers, check this Mandala workshop at Simsum Arts in Hyderabad

Art lovers, head out to this fun Dot Mandala Workshop. In the class, you can learn the art of painting using pointillism techniques (creating artworks using coloured dots). You can also learn how to create these patterns on terracotta plates, coasters, pebbles, and wall hangings. Rs 1,500 upwards. At Simsum Arts.

What: Dot Mandala Workshop

When: September 11

Where: Kondapur

Details: 8522829348