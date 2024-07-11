All you need to know about Kerala’s first roving cultural festival ‘Enroot’

And exactly for this reason, no one session of the festival can be the same. Our session here will be very different from the one at Ponmudi where we are packing nature and adventure into our schedule and at Kovalam and at Varkala, it would have a lot to do with the sea and the ways of life it inspires,” Gatha says.

The Thiruvananthapuram session, to kick off this weekend, has been designed to cater to the five senses of the culture connoisseurs. “As said before, it is tough to show the difference facets of the place due to the presence of multiple traditional streaks here. And hence we have divided it into the sensory zones: Visual, Sound, Artist alley, Taste and smell, Activity and Main stage,” says Kalki.

The Visual and Sound sections would have presentations that allure the respective senses in the way Thiruvananthapuram identifies rather than the usual festival items so far where artists were brought in and the art that was shown or heard was mostly a mish-mash of art forms from regions other than the capital.

The ‘Artist Alley’, especially, would reflect this ingenuity with little-known artists from the region given the space to showcase their talent. “For example, consider archery. We have a group from Nedumangad area who would be telling us more about traditional archery as was practised in the region rather than the way the sport is now machine-driven,” Kalki says. Taste and smell would be exclusively for food where too, the theme would be strictly ‘go regional’.

‘Activity’ and ‘Main Stage’ are forums where Enroot would collaborate with the varied community groups in Thiruvananthapuram that have sprung up in the last five to six years which will give avenues to enthusiasts to indulge in gaming, reading, writing, poetry sessions, and art and digital technology classes. Gaming sessions too would be included. For the ‘Main Stage’, Enroot would have performances from veterans such as Sachin Warrier, the band ‘Jam of Coast’, independent artist Rakhoo, etc., and talk sessions by Aju Varghese and the debate group ‘Tatvika Avalokanam’ along with the Kanthari group,” says Gatha, explaining how the festival aims to do justice to its theme of being an ‘experience-based’ travelling fiesta.

“The logo explains it the best,” says Abhishek Ajayakumar, who is part of the organising team. “A crane from the Siberian lot that breaks free and travels for new experiences based on the cultures of the lands it traverses. Similarly, Enroot has plans to move further on, from Thiruvananthapuram to other regions of the state, where it will look for innate, homegrown experiences. Hence, what we have as a package in the capital will change as we move to Kochi, where the crowd is entirely different with a new set of experiences. Kozhikode may have a crowd that relishes its food and music. Thrissur may need a different treatment,” he says, adding Enroot would travel along, imbibing and reflecting these experiences.

Collaborations will be made with communities in these areas, who would be roped in to set the show as per the taste of that particiular place. “So no two fests will be the same package, neither those who work in them, except probably the managing team,” says Gatha.

“As of now, we are kicking off with the Thiruvananthapuram chapter. The idea is new and hence open to improvisations as we move along. We are a bunch of fresh passouts and youngsters who have worked in several fests in several positions – from volunteers to vendors to media team, and hence organising something as innovative and big as these will open several doors too before us. It took us four years to dream of such a festival and eight months to put it into action. That, in itself, was a unique experience,” says Kalki, with the resolve to bring in as much celebration into the cultural space of Kerala that reflects the tastes of the land and its people.