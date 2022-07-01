Home Events Kolkata

The Sick Tour is back in Kolkata after six long years

It has the most engaging line up this time

The Sick Tour is back in Kolkata after six long years and we assure you it has the most engaging line up this time. Metal heads of the city; get ready for some serious head banging with bands like Anatomical Deformity, Survival through Sufferings and Atmahatya performing at TopCat CCU this Sunday, amongst others.

What: The Sick Tour

Where: TopCat CCU

When: July 3 (1 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @kolkatametalheads_india

