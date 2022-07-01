The Sick Tour is back in Kolkata after six long years
It has the most engaging line up this time
Raima Ganguly Published : 01st July 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 01st July 2022 12:00 AM
The Sick Tour is back in Kolkata after six long years and we assure you it has the most engaging line up this time. Metal heads of the city; get ready for some serious head banging with bands like Anatomical Deformity, Survival through Sufferings and Atmahatya performing at TopCat CCU this Sunday, amongst others.
What: The Sick Tour
Where: TopCat CCU
When: July 3 (1 pm onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @kolkatametalheads_india