Ozora celebrates the spirit of summer with a range of concoctions
Made with fresh seasonal fruits, these will give you the feeling of summer in a glass
Raima Ganguly Published : 17th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 17th June 2022 12:00 AM
Summer evenings call for some frozen drinks and fruity cocktails in an open air arena. Ozora atop the 20th floor of Acropolis Mall has introduced a special menu called Soulful Summer that includes concoctions like Bambolae, Fruit of the Forest and Black Jamun Caipirinha. Made with fresh seasonal fruits, these will give you the feeling of summer in a glass.
What: Soulful Summer
Where: Ozora, Acropolis Mall
When: Up till June 30
Contact: +91 98366 78686