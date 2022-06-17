Ozora celebrates the spirit of summer with a range of concoctions

Summer evenings call for some frozen drinks and fruity cocktails in an open air arena. Ozora atop the 20th floor of Acropolis Mall has introduced a special menu called Soulful Summer that includes concoctions like Bambolae, Fruit of the Forest and Black Jamun Caipirinha. Made with fresh seasonal fruits, these will give you the feeling of summer in a glass.

What: Soulful Summer

Where: Ozora, Acropolis Mall

When: Up till June 30

Contact: +91 98366 78686