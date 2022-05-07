Get artsy with your mum at Trapeze this Mother’s Day

Add brownie points with exclusive alcoholic concoctions

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  07th May 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  07th May 2022 12:00 AM
Fluid Art Initial

This Mother’s Day pamper your mother with a one-of-a-kind fluid art session organised by Trapeze and bring out the inner artist in her. Add brownie points with exclusive alcoholic concoctions by choosing from two types of Mother’s day packages they have curated. These packages allow you and your mother to smother any initial cut out of your choice with fluid paint that can double up as a unique Mother’s Day gift. Make sure to confirm the letter of your choice while registering for this event.

What: Fluid Art on Initials

Where: Trapeze, Park Street

When: May 8 (1 pm onward)

Price: Rs 1500 AI & Rs 2000 AI

Contact: +91 76050 33898; Instagram: @trapezekolkata

