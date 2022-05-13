Fire Within: Join the Matchstick Art workshop organized by Future Education
Matchsticks are more versatile than you think and can double up as building materials for aspiring artists
Raima Ganguly Published : 13th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 13th May 2022 12:00 AM
Matchsticks are more versatile than you think and can double up as building materials that inspire artists to come up with innovative pieces. Grab the chance to create a masterpiece entirely made of matchsticks at the Matchstick Art workshop organized by Future Education, Sonarpur.
What: Matchstick Art Workshop
Where: Future Education, P/7/2098 Sonarpur Statio Road, Rajpur Sonarpur, Kolkata- 700150
When: May 13-15 (6pm onwards)
Contact: +91 82402 66020