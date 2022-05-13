Fire Within: Join the Matchstick Art workshop organized by Future Education

Matchsticks are more versatile than you think and can double up as building materials that inspire artists to come up with innovative pieces. Grab the chance to create a masterpiece entirely made of matchsticks at the Matchstick Art workshop organized by Future Education, Sonarpur.

What: Matchstick Art Workshop

Where: Future Education, P/7/2098 Sonarpur Statio Road, Rajpur Sonarpur, Kolkata- 700150

When: May 13-15 (6pm onwards)

Contact: +91 82402 66020