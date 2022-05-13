Mango Mania: Ozora to host a Mango festival
Satisfy your mango cravings both through its delectable dishes and summer-special cocktails
Raima Ganguly 13th May 2022
It’s summer and it’s time for the king of fruits to reign. Head out to Ozora anytime this month for a mangolicious menu. The watering hole is all set to satisfy your mango cravings both through its delectable dishes and summer-special cocktails.
What: Mangolicious May at Ozora
Where: Ozora, 20th floor, 1858, Acropolis Mall, Rajdanga Main Road, Kolkata - 700107
Price: Rs. 1500 for two
Contact: Instagram: @ozora_kolkata; +91 98366 78686