Mango Mania: Ozora to host a Mango festival

It’s summer and it’s time for the king of fruits to reign. Head out to Ozora anytime this month for a mangolicious menu. The watering hole is all set to satisfy your mango cravings both through its delectable dishes and summer-special cocktails.

What: Mangolicious May at Ozora

Where: Ozora, 20th floor, 1858, Acropolis Mall, Rajdanga Main Road, Kolkata - 700107

Price: Rs. 1500 for two

Contact: Instagram: @ozora_kolkata; +91 98366 78686