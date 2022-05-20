Funky Beats: Catch DJ Gurbax live at One8 Commune

DJ & producer GURBAX is known to be one of the pioneers of the bass music movement in India. He is now gearing up for the release tour of his maiden album Rebirth. The futuristic 8-track compilation sees the artist teaming up with a diverse bunch of collaborators from all across the world. Catch him live at One8 Commune this Saturday.

What: DJ Gurbax live at One8 Commune

Where: One8 Commune, Park Street

When: May 21

Contact: Instagram: @one8.commune