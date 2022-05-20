Funky Beats: Catch DJ Gurbax live at One8 Commune
DJ Gurbax is touring India for his maiden album Rebirth
Raima Ganguly Published : 20th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 20th May 2022 12:00 AM
DJ & producer GURBAX is known to be one of the pioneers of the bass music movement in India. He is now gearing up for the release tour of his maiden album Rebirth. The futuristic 8-track compilation sees the artist teaming up with a diverse bunch of collaborators from all across the world. Catch him live at One8 Commune this Saturday.
What: DJ Gurbax live at One8 Commune
Where: One8 Commune, Park Street
When: May 21
Contact: Instagram: @one8.commune