Latino Nights: Groove to the beats of Salsa, Bachata, and Kizomba at Cheap Charlie

Groove to the beats of Salsa, Bachata, and Kizomba at Cheap Charlie, Kolkata coming week. If you have been planning on engaging yourself in something unique, this is the time for it! Join the workshop and meet many other like-minded people while swaying to Latino beats.

What: Salsa Night

Where: Cheap Charlie, 34, Dr.Sarat Banerjee Rd, Lake Terrace, Kolkata- 700029

When: May 25 (8 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @cheapcharliecult