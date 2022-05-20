Latino Nights: Groove to the beats of Salsa, Bachata, and Kizomba at Cheap Charlie
Join the workshop and meet many other like-minded people
Raima Ganguly Published : 20th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 20th May 2022 12:00 AM
Groove to the beats of Salsa, Bachata, and Kizomba at Cheap Charlie, Kolkata coming week. If you have been planning on engaging yourself in something unique, this is the time for it! Join the workshop and meet many other like-minded people while swaying to Latino beats.
What: Salsa Night
Where: Cheap Charlie, 34, Dr.Sarat Banerjee Rd, Lake Terrace, Kolkata- 700029
When: May 25 (8 pm onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @cheapcharliecult