Shop till you Drop: Satiate your summer cravings at Boho Trunk Cafe & Store

Ten different brands will come together to put up a pop-up exhibition

Boho Trunk Cafe & Store

This weekend fulfill every bit of your shopping cravings at Boho Trunk Café & Store as ten different brands will come together to put up a pop-up exhibition. Browse through a range of unique handcrafted items while sipping on some warm cuppa.

What: Sip & Shop

Where: Boho Trunk Cafe & Store, 38, Indrani Park, Kolkata- 700033

WhenMay 21 ( 12pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @bohotrunkkolkata

