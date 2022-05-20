Shop till you Drop: Satiate your summer cravings at Boho Trunk Cafe & Store

This weekend fulfill every bit of your shopping cravings at Boho Trunk Café & Store as ten different brands will come together to put up a pop-up exhibition. Browse through a range of unique handcrafted items while sipping on some warm cuppa.

What: Sip & Shop

Where: Boho Trunk Cafe & Store, 38, Indrani Park, Kolkata- 700033

When: May 21 ( 12pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @bohotrunkkolkata