Shop till you Drop: Satiate your summer cravings at Boho Trunk Cafe & Store
Ten different brands will come together to put up a pop-up exhibition
Raima Ganguly Published : 20th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 20th May 2022 12:00 AM
This weekend fulfill every bit of your shopping cravings at Boho Trunk Café & Store as ten different brands will come together to put up a pop-up exhibition. Browse through a range of unique handcrafted items while sipping on some warm cuppa.
What: Sip & Shop
Where: Boho Trunk Cafe & Store, 38, Indrani Park, Kolkata- 700033
When: May 21 ( 12pm onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @bohotrunkkolkata