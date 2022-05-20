Pink Puns: Watch Navin Noronha spin out funny tales at TopCat CCU

Watch comedian Navin Noronha spin out jokes from the constant limbo he is stuck in, between being emotionally vacant and sentimentally charged. His style is a culmination of four years of struggle with his identity, social requisites, and life in general. It’s all coming together, or rather coming out through this show.

What: Navin Noronha- The Good Child

Where: TopCat CCU, 36/F, Topsia Rd, Topsia, Kolkata- 700039

When: May 21 (7 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow.