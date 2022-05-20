Pink Puns: Watch Navin Noronha spin out funny tales at TopCat CCU

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  20th May 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  20th May 2022 12:00 AM
Comedian Navin Noronha

Watch comedian Navin Noronha spin out jokes from the constant limbo he is stuck in, between being emotionally vacant and sentimentally charged. His style is a culmination of four years of struggle with his identity, social requisites, and life in general. It’s all coming together, or rather coming out through this show.

What: Navin Noronha- The Good Child

Where: TopCat CCU, 36/F, Topsia Rd, Topsia, Kolkata- 700039

When: May 21 (7 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow.

