Down to Classics: Celebrate Bob Dylan’s classics at Hotel Broadway

Hotel Broadway on Ganesh Chandra Avenue is known for its old Calcutta charm. The Raj-era watering hole is all set to amplify its ambiance this Sunday by celebrating Bob Dylan’s life and music ahead of his birthday. If classics like Blowin’ in the Wind and Mr. Tambourine Man are inseparable parts of your growing up, Broadway is where you should be this weekend. Gear up for a special three-hour Dylan tribute by homegrown musicians like Arjun Kar, Someshwar Bhattacharyya, Bibhubrata Acharjee, Rahul Guha Roy, and Durjoy Chowdhury in presence of veteran drummer Nondon Bagchi. Spice things up with some draught beer and sing along with these classic tunes!

What: Dylan Tribute

Where: Hotel Broadway, 27A, Ganesh Chandra Ave, Bowbazar, Kolkata- 700013

When: May 22 (7 pm onwards)

Contact: 033 2236 3930