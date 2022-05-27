Croon Queen: Witness Burj Khalifa fame Nikhita Gandhi belt out chart-toppers

Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi will be at Zobet to keep the audience engaged

Published :  27th May 2022 12:00 AM
The voice behind chart-toppers like Nach Meri Ranu, Burj Khalifa, and Qafiraana is set to take the city on a groovy trail today. Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi will be at Zobet to keep the audience engaged with some peppy numbers.

What: Nikhita Gandhi Live

When: May 27 (8 pm onwards)

Where: Zobet, Fort Knox

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider.

