Food Junkies: Gorge on some sumptuous burgers and beer at Traffic Gastropub this summer
Spend the weekend unwinding with some colourful, delectable burgers
Raima Ganguly Published : 27th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 27th May 2022 12:00 AM
What can get better than a sumptuous combo of burgers and beer? Head out to Traffic Gastropub at City Centre 2 to spend the weekend unwinding with some colourful, delectable burgers accompanied by a few house-stirred beer cocktails. Sway to catchy beats spun out by the DJ.
What: Beer and Burger Festival
Where: Traffic Gastropub, City Centre 2, Rajarhat Newtown.
When: Up till June 15 (Noon onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @traffickolkata