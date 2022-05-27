Food Junkies: Gorge on some sumptuous burgers and beer at Traffic Gastropub this summer

What can get better than a sumptuous combo of burgers and beer? Head out to Traffic Gastropub at City Centre 2 to spend the weekend unwinding with some colourful, delectable burgers accompanied by a few house-stirred beer cocktails. Sway to catchy beats spun out by the DJ.

What: Beer and Burger Festival

Where: Traffic Gastropub, City Centre 2, Rajarhat Newtown.

When: Up till June 15 (Noon onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @traffickolkata