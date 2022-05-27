Summer Play: Involve your kids in some productive activities with a theatre workshop by Curious Little
Develop their voice projection and articulation to name a few
Raima Ganguly Published : 27th May 2022
This summer involve your kids in some productive activities during their free time. Develop their voice projection, articulation, body language, movement, expressions, and confidence by being a part of the theatre workshop organised by Curious Little.
What: Theatre Workshop by Curious Little
Where: Curious Little, Ballygunge
When: May 31 (10:30 am onwards)
Contact: Details on Facebook