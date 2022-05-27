Summer Play: Involve your kids in some productive activities with a theatre workshop by Curious Little

27th May 2022
This summer involve your kids in some productive activities during their free time. Develop their voice projection, articulation, body language, movement, expressions, and confidence by being a part of the theatre workshop organised by Curious Little.

What: Theatre Workshop by Curious Little

Where: Curious Little, Ballygunge

When: May 31 (10:30 am onwards)

Contact: Details on Facebook

