Funny Bones: Watch Supaarwoman aka Supriya Joshi spin out funny tales for a cause

Supaarwoman aka Supriya Joshi claimed fame by being a finalist in Comicstaan and created a revolution on the internet with her befitting, humorous replies to body shamers. Catch the comedian live at Rangeen Khidki Foundation’s annual fundraising event RangSaga.

What: Supaarwoman aka Supriya Joshi live

Where: RangSaga, Princeton Club

When: May 28 (5:30 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider.