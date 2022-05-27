Musical Notes: Catch Chaand Baaliyan fame Aditya A live at PPT

Witness the magic of music unfold this weekend as Aditya belts out soulful numbers

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  27th May 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  27th May 2022 12:00 AM
Musical_Notes_(1)_(1)

Aditya A.

If you are a regular on Instagram, you must have come across Aditya A’s viral song Chaand Baaliyan. Head out to PPT- Perfect Place in Town to witness the magic of music unfold this weekend as Aditya belts out soulful numbers.

What: Aditya A. live

Where: PPT- Perfect Place in Town

When: May 28 (7 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider.

TAGS
Aditya A. Instagram Chand Baaliyan PPT

Comments